Potential movement in shutdown ahead of Trump's 'major announcement'

  • Saturday 19, January 2019 in 10:49 AM
Sharjah 24 – dpa: In a move that could herald movement in the weeks-long partial government shutdown and his row with the Democrats over funding for his proposed border wall, US President Donald Trump on Friday said he will make a "major announcement" on Saturday.
"I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, on Saturday afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse," Trump said in a tweet.
 
Parts of the US government have been shut down since December 22 over the president's demands for 5.7 billion dollars in funding for a wall on the border with Mexico. The Democrats have steadfastly rejected the proposal.
 
The shutdown affects some 800,000 workers directly. It means that many are currently working without pay, having missed their first pay cheque of the new year.