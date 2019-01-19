Potential movement in shutdown ahead of Trump's 'major announcement'

"I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, on Saturday afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse," Trump said in a tweet.

Parts of the US government have been shut down since December 22 over the president's demands for 5.7 billion dollars in funding for a wall on the border with Mexico. The Democrats have steadfastly rejected the proposal.

The shutdown affects some 800,000 workers directly. It means that many are currently working without pay, having missed their first pay cheque of the new year.