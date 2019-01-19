Prince Philip uninjured in car collision

Witnesses told the BBC that the accident near Sandringham estate occurred as Prince Philip drove his Range Rover out of a driveway and onto the A149 shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

A Kia travelling south collided with the Range Rover, causing it to overturn and slide across the road, ultimately landing on the driver's side.

According to the Guardian, the 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was helped out of his vehicle by eyewitnesses. He was shaken, but uninjured.

The female driver of the Kia suffered cuts, while the female passenger sustained an arm injury. Both needed hospital treatment but have since been discharged.

A Norfolk police spokesman said the two drivers were breath tested as part of force policy, and received negative readings.

Buckingham Palace put out a statement three hours after the incident saying the Duke had seen a doctor as a precaution and had been confirmed to be unharmed.