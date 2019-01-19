At least 20 dead after explosion at tapped petrol pipeline in Mexico

Local media reported that hundreds of people had gathered at the pipeline near Tlahuelilpan, approximately 85 kilometres north of Mexico City, after it had been tapped, hoping to take away petrol in buckets. The cause of the explosion was unclear.

Video from the scene showed flames leaping into the sky from the pipeline. Rescue workers cordoned off the area.

Fayad tweeted that the local government was coordinating rescue efforts and indicated that helping the injured had top priority.

State oil company Pemex tweeted that the pipeline had been illegally tapped.

Theft blamed on criminal gangs and corrupt employees caused Pemex losses estimated at 60 billion pesos (3.1 billion dollars) last year.

The governor warned locals against stealing fuel, noting that "besides being unlawful, it puts your life and that of the families at risk."

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in a tweet, spoke of a "serious situation in Tlahuelilpan" and said he had instructed emergency workers to get the fire under control and treat the victims.