The two-aviator crew of one of the Su-34 aircraft has been reported in satisfactory condition following the accident, believed to have been caused by pilot error in inclement weather.

Search and rescue operations for the other crew and aircraft were prepared to continue well into the night, the Russian Defence Ministry said in comments carried by the TASS news agency.

The mid-air collision occurred about 35 kilometres from the shore in the Russian far east, the agency reported.