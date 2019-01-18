Taiwan steps up probe into surveillance by pro-China media on island

Claimed by Beijing as its sacred territory, Taiwan is China's most sensitive issue, with President Xi Jinping having stepped up pressure on the island since 2016, when pro-independence leaning Tsai Ing-wen became its president.

Friday's remarks follow reports in a Hong Kong-based tabloid, Wen Wei Po, which adopts a pro-Beijing stance, on the activities of several Hong Kong pro-independence activists who travelled to Taipei last week.

Along with another newspaper, the Ta Kung Pao, the tabloid is known for its aggressive reporting to hound democracy and independence activists in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

"The work on foreign hostile forces has been our top priority," You Cheng-hua, the deputy director of a national security unit that reports to Taiwan's Investigation Bureau, told reporters.

"We have been increasing our deployment and gathering intelligence."

You added, "I also urge the public and media to help provide any tips on suspicious or illegal (activities)."

With Taiwan expected to hold a presidential election in about a year, Tsai has warned against Chinese efforts, including the deployment of "fake news", to interfere with domestic politics and elections.