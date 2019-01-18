U.S., Britain hold joint naval drills in the South China Sea

According to a US Navy press release, the Arleigh-Burke guided missile destroyer USS McCampbell and the Royal Navy Type 23 frigate HMS Argyll conducted joint operations in the South China Sea from January 11 to 16.

The two vessels reportedly carried out communication drills, combined maneuvers, and personnel exchange during the week ‘to address common maritime security priorities.’

The USS McCampbell is based in Japan, while the HMS Argyll is on a tour of Asia. According to a U.S. Navy spokesman, such drills have not been conducted in the South China Sea since at least 2010.