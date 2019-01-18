Avalanche kills one skier, injures another in New Mexico

The two men were skiing down a chute off Kachina Peak, a 12,481-foot (3,804-meter) mountain at the resort about 130 miles (210 km) north of Albuquerque, when they were caught in the avalanche at around 11:45 a.m., said Taos Ski Valley spokesman Chris Stagg.

The ski patrol and other skiers dug the two men out of the avalanche and they were rushed to hospital, the ski resort said, adding that "there are no additional people involved."

The first skier was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in Taos, New Mexico, where he later died of his injuries, according to a hospital employee.

The other skier was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque and was in critical condition, said hospital spokesman Mark Rudi.