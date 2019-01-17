Top China envoy to visit US at end of the month to discuss trade war

Liu will meet Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Washington, the ministry said.

The U.S. and China have been embroiled in a trade dispute regarding what Washington sees as Beijing's unfair trade and business practices.

In a bid for a more permanent settlement, U.S. trade officials visited China earlier this month.

If the two sides fail to seal an agreement by March, U.S. tariffs on 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese imports could rise from the current rate of 10 per cent to 25 per cent.