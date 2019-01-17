Trump's new missile defense strategy eyes space-based sensors

The Missile Defense Review will also recommends studying experimental technologies, including prospects for space-based weaponry that might be able to shoot down enemy missiles a throwback to Ronald Reagan's so-called "Star Wars" initiative in the 1980s.

"Space, I think, is the key to the next step of missile defense," a senior Trump administration official told reporters ahead of the document's release on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"A space-based layer of sensors is something we are looking at to help get early warning and tracking and discrimination of missiles when they are launched."

The official stressed that the viability of space-based missile defense weaponry was only being studied and no decisions had been made.