Kenyan president says Nairobi attackers 'eliminated', 14 victims

Police sources and a mortuary official had previously reported 15 dead.

Kenyatta said 700 civilians had been rescued throughout the siege, but did not clarify if people were still hiding in the complex.

It was not immediately clear how many attackers there were in total.

CCTV footage broadcast on local media showed four black-clad, heavily armed men entering the complex on Tuesday afternoon.

At least one of them blew himself up at the start of the attack.

A police source said two attackers had been shot dead Wednesday morning after a prolonged shootout.