15 killed in ongoing attack in Kenya hotel complex

Security forces worked throughout the night to secure the DusitD2 compound, which includes a 101-room hotel, spa, restaurant and office buildings, after an attack claimed by Al-Shabaab on Tuesday afternoon.

At least one suicide bomber blew himself up at the hotel while gunmen sprayed fire before engaging security forces and holing themselves up at the premises as civilians fled or barricaded themselves in their offices awaiting rescue.

Among the dead was an American citizen, a State Department official said.

A second police source confirmed the toll but warned "there are areas not yet accessed but that's what we know so far."

After 12 hours trapped inside the complex, a group of dozens of people was freed at 3:30am (0030INGGMT), according to an AFP journalist at the scene, followed by fresh gunfire and a detonation.

The second police officer said that at one point they had been sure the attackers had been neutralised after a long period without shooting, however gunfire resumed again after 2am.

Further explosions and gunfire were heard shortly before dawn, with no official word on how many people were still trapped inside.