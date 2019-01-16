US-Russian meeting to keep nuclear arms pact ends in disappointment

"The meeting was disappointing as it is clear Russia continues to be in material breach of the treaty and did not come prepared to explain how it plans to return to full and verifiable compliance," the US under secretary for arms control, Andrea Thompson, said on Twitter.

The US is seeking to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty on the allegation that Russia has violated it with the development of missile capabilities within the banned range.

Russia, which has shrugged off such allegations, has accused the US of violating the treaty with a NATO missile defence system in Eastern Europe.

A senior Russian diplomat said after the meeting that the US was seeking to "ruin the treaty," according to comments carried by state media.