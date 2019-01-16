UK parliament rejects Brexit deal in historic vote

MPs voted 432 to 202 against May's plan for taking Britain out of the European Union, the biggest parliamentary defeat for a government in modern British political history.

With a deal that took nearly two years to craft in tatters and her government's future hanging in the balance, EU leaders sounded a note of exasperation, urging Britain to come out and say what it actually wants.

"If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?" EU president Donald Tusk tweeted.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president, warned of a heightened risk of a "no deal" Brexit an outcome that could disrupt trade, slow down the UK economy, and wreak havoc on the financial markets.

The government of Ireland the only EU member state with a land border with Britain said it would now intensify preparations to cope with a "disorderly Brexit".

And German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, representing the EU's most dominant economy and leading political voice, called the vote "a bitter day for Europe".