UK parliament rejects Brexit deal in historic vote

  • Wednesday 16, January 2019 in 10:35 AM
Sharjah24 – AFP: Britain's parliament on Tuesday resoundingly rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, triggering a no-confidence vote in her government and plunging its plans to leave the EU into further chaos.
MPs voted 432 to 202 against May's plan for taking Britain out of the European Union, the biggest parliamentary defeat for a government in modern British political history.
 
With a deal that took nearly two years to craft in tatters and her government's future hanging in the balance, EU leaders sounded a note of exasperation, urging Britain to come out and say what it actually wants.
 
"If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?" EU president Donald Tusk tweeted.
 
Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president, warned of a heightened risk of a "no deal" Brexit an outcome that could disrupt trade, slow down the UK economy, and wreak havoc on the financial markets.
 
The government of Ireland the only EU member state with a land border with Britain said it would now intensify preparations to cope with a "disorderly Brexit".
 
And German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, representing the EU's most dominant economy and leading political voice, called the vote "a bitter day for Europe".