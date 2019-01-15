Hundreds of flights grounded as German security workers strike again

Security personnel were planning a one-day walkout in the hope of piling on pressure ahead of pay talks with their employers' association next week.

The airport association ADV warned that the strike action looked set to "paralyze" the German flight network, affecting at least 220,000 passengers.

The industrial action started at the airports in the northern cities of Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen at midnight Tuesday, trade union Verdi confirmed, with security personnel planning to walk out for the whole day.

Security personnel at Frankfurt airport started a warning strike at 2 am (0100 GMT). A total of 5,000 security personnel work there and their strike is expected to go on until 8 pm Tuesday.

In Frankfurt alone, according to airport operator Fraport, airlines have cancelled 570 of a planned 1,200 arrivals and departures for Tuesday.

German national carrier Lufthansa has had to cancel 400 of its 640 connections in Frankfurt, as well as 100 of 630 flights to and from Munich.

Airport operator Fraport has been warning passengers to re-think their travel plans.

Strike action at various different times was also expected in Dresden, Munich, Leipzig/Halle and Erfurt.

The Verdi trade union is calling for aviation security personnel across the country to be paid 20 euros (23 dollars) an hour.

Employers have only offered smaller increases, with rates for workers in eastern Germany set to rise at a slower pace than those enjoyed by their peers in the west.

Employers criticised the strike action as unreasonable and reiterated that they were ready for fresh wage talks due to start in Berlin next week.