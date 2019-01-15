US extends troop deployment at Mexico border

As part of the move to extend the active duty troops' mission past a January 31 deadline, the Pentagon said it was "transitioning its support at the southwestern border from hardening ports of entry to mobile surveillance and detection, as well as concertina wire emplacement between ports of entry."

"DoD will continue to provide aviation support," the statement added, referring to the Department of Defense.

The Pentagon already has about 2,350 active-duty troops stationed along the border, deployed under a controversial order President Donald Trump gave last year ahead of midterm elections.