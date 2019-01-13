U.S. to host Iran-focused global meeting in Poland Feb. 13-14

The meeting will take place in Warsaw on Feb. 13-14, it said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that the meeting would "focus on Middle East stability and peace and freedom and security here in this region, and that includes an important element of making sure that Iran is not a destabilizing influence."

Pompeo, who is on an eight-day visit to the Middle East, said the meeting would "bring together dozens of countries from all around the world, from Asia, from Africa, from Western Hemisphere countries, Europe too, the Middle East of course."