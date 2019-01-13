Nineteen killed in mine collapse in north-west China

Survivors wait for news of the rescue in a small mining town in Shanxi province – Archived

Of the 87 people working underground when the collapse occurred, 66 were lifted to safety, Xinhua news agency said, adding that the search for the two people still trapped underground continued.

The state agency said the accident occurred at the Lijiagou coal mine of the Baiji Mining Co in the city of Shenmu, Shanxi province, around 4:30 pm (0830 GMT).

China is the world's largest producer and consumer of coal and its mines and are regarded as some of the most dangerous in the world.

Xinhua reported 217 mine accidents in 2017 with 375 fatalities, in the latest available data.