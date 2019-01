Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson told reporters two passengers and one person waiting on the platform died in the "horrific" crash.

Forteen people are in critical condition, according to the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

The collision of the OC Transpo double-decker bus happened on the westbound Transitway, a dedicated bus lane, just before 4 pm (2100 GMT).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is in Saskatchewan, tweeted his "deepest condolences to the families of victims."