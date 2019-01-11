Myanmar court rejects appeal by jailed Reuters reporters

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were convicted by a lower court in September in a landmark case that has raised questions about Myanmar's progress towards democracy and sparked an outcry from diplomats and human rights advocates.

The defence has the option of making a further appeal to the country's supreme court, based in the capital Naypyitaw.

In their appeal arguments last month, defence lawyers had cited evidence of a police set-up and lack of proof of a crime. They asserted the lower court that tried the case had wrongly placed the burden of proof on the defendants.

The defence also said prosecutors had failed to prove the reporters gathered and collected secret information, sent information to an enemy of Myanmar or that they had an intention to harm national security.

Wa Lone had testified during the trial that the phone number did not work and he did not have contact with the rebel group.

Myanmar government spokesman Zaw Htay was not available for comment.