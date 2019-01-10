Protest against Macedonia name change in Skopje

The switch to "the Republic of North Macedonia" is far from assured as it entails four constitutional amendments and requires the support of two-thirds of the 120-member parliament.

The Social Democrat-led ruling coalition does not itself have those numbers, but a top party official said they had "secured 80 or more of the votes" needed to approve the name change.

"We expect that vote will take place Friday," Aleksandar Kiracovski told journalists.

If the change does go through, Athens has promised to lift its veto on Skopje's attempts to join NATO and the European Union.