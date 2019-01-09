Trump emphasises 'crisis' at border in speech to sway public on wall

Trump said the crisis is hurting women and children in particular and costing American lives.

"Thousands more lives will be lost if we don't act right now," the president said in a nine-minute televised speech to the nation from the Oval Office.

Trump argued that the wall is necessary because all Americans have been hurt by uncontrolled illegal immigration by criminals who are found to have violent pasts.

He cited assaults on women who make the trek from Central America to the US border, vicious treatment doled out by people smugglers and the cost of a drug addiction crisis in America that kills tens of thousands of people annually.

"This is the cycle of human suffering that my administration is determined to end," said Trump, who made building a border wall one of his foremost campaign promises.

Trump said he believes it would take only 45 minutes to hash out a solution, and said he has invited Congressional leaders to the White House for talks on Wednesday.

He is requesting 5.7 billion dollars in border wall funding. He also said the border wall would pay for itself by saving the US on security costs and indirectly through a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

Trump has said in recent days that he is considering declaring a national emergency over the situation on the border but made no mention of it in his speech.

Members of Congress have said declaring a national emergency would be a mistake even though it is likely is legal for the president to do it.

Trump is unlikely to declare a national emergency at southern border with Mexico.