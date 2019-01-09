Kim Jong Un departs Beijing after meeting with Xi

Kim’s special train departed a Beijing railway station at 2:08 pm (0608 GMT) and was scheduled to arrive in Pyongyang early Thursday.

Kim arrived in Beijing on Tuesday and had an hour-long meeting with Xi the same day, Yonhap said. Xi then hosted a welcome reception for Kim, who on Tuesday celebrated his 35th birthday.

Kim travelled with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, and a delegation including top nuclear negotiator Kim Yong Chol.

On Wednesday, the North Korean leader toured a pharmaceutical company in Beijing and had lunch with Xi before heading back to the train station.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed Xi and Kim’s meeting but didn’t offer details.

This is Kim's fourth visit to China, held amid speculation that he and US President Donald Trump are discussing a new summit focused on ridding North Korea of its nuclear weapons.

US and North Korean leaders held a historic summit in Singapore in June, at which Kim promised to denuclearize.