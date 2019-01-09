U.S. destroyer sailing near disputed islands causes complaints from China

According to the spokesperson for the U.S. Pacific fleet, the USS McCampbell sailed within 12 nautical miles of the China-claimed Paracel Islands as part of a "freedom of navigation" operation. It was reportedly done to "challenge excessive maritime claims."

China responded by dispatching military aircraft and naval vessels to identify the U.S. destroyer and warn it to leave the area.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang claims the U.S. ship "violated Chinese and international law, infringed on Chinese sovereignty, and undermined peace and stability."