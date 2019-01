A male suspect was brought "under control" and the wounded pupils were admitted to hospital, the Xicheng district government said, without elaborating on how or why the man carried out the attack.

According to a tweet by state-run tabloid Global Times, the suspect used a hammer to carry out the assault.

Violent attacks targeting schoolchildren are not uncommon in China, which has seen a slew of deadly incidents over the past few years, usually involving knives.