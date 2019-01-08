Oil tanker catches fire off Hong Kong

Twenty-one people have been rescued after those on the vessel either fell or jumped into the sea, according to a police spokesperson, but it is not yet clear if more people are still missing. A number of the victims had suffered burns.

In a picture posted by the Hong Kong Police, the tanker was seen listing sharply with large plumes of black smoke coming from its middle and flames still burning on the deck.

Officers said they received a report of an oil tanker exploding and catching fire in waters south of the outlying Lamma Island.

"I heard several banging and rumbling sounds, like someone with big hands knocking my glass door," a resident of Lamma Island's Mo Tat New Village who gave his name as Shu told AFP.

He added that a smaller banging sound followed about 10 seconds later.