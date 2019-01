More than 300 security personnel stopped working at Schoenefeld and Tegel airports due to an ongoing wage dispute, according to the union Verdi.

Verdi said the strikes were meant as a warning to ensure that the employers' association makes a reasonable offer before the next round of labour negotiations starts on January 23.

Some 3,000 people are employed by private security companies at the two airports, according to Verdi.

The strikes started at 5 am and were due to last four hours.