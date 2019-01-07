Chinese admiral warns Beijing missiles could sink U.S. aircraft carriers

News.com.au reports that in a speech delivered in Shenzhen on December 20, Chinese Rear Admiral Luo Yuan claims China's new anti-ship missiles are more than capable of hitting American carriers. The loss of just one carrier could result in 5,000 casualties.

China's Dongfeng-21D and Dongfeng-26 missiles are referred to as 'aircraft carrier killers.'

According to the Maritime Executive, the Dongfeng-21D is a ballistic missile with a range of 800 nautical miles and a velocity of Mach 10. Its warhead is deployed in two stages and is designed to take out an aircraft carrier.

The Dongfeng-26 is more recently developed, with a much longer range of 2,200 nautical miles and reportedly armed with a hypersonic glide vehicle.

This allows it to maneuver on a variable, low-altitude terminal trajectory, and makes it more difficult to track and hit than conventional ballistic reentry vehicles that fall on a predetermined path.

The DF-26 is intended to penetrate advanced air defense systems - made possible by its speed, below-the-radar approach track, and ability to take evasive action. It reportedly has more range than U.S. Navy fighters, which means a a carrier strike group launching an attack would need to first enter within the missile system's sphere of influence.