Car bomb injures six in Pakistan's Peshawar

Officers said a 10 kilogramme improvised explosive device (IED) was fitted to a car parked in the Saddar area of the city.

"It was an IED explosion and the explosive material was fitted inside the vehicle," Peshawar city police chief Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman told AFP.

He said all six injured, including two women, were in a stable condition.

"All of the vehicle had blown up and only (its) engine part remained intact," said local bomb disposal squad chief Shafqat Malik.

At least three stores were damaged by the bomb's impact.