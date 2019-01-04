Blast hits office of German far-right AfD in Saxony

AfD far-right party office after it was hit by an explosion

No one was injured in the explosion outside the AfD office in the city of Doebeln late on Thursday. The blast set the office on fire and damaged vehicles and nearby buildings, Saxony's LKA criminal investigation office said in a statement.

The LKA said its anti-terrorism unit had determined that the explosion was an escalation in politically motivated attacks targeting AfD offices in Saxony that are usually limited to acts of vandalism.

"The attack against the AfD office in Doebeln is special given that the explosion was intended to harm people," the LKA said.