U.S. to hold missile drills off Okinawa base

The U.S. plans to deploy surface-to-ship missiles during the drill, according to a report in Japan's Sankei newspaper cited by AFP.

A mobile rocket launcher will also be tested as a countermeasure to threats from China's surface-to-sea ballistic missiles, Sankei reported.

The drills come as Chinese vessels continue to sail the waters near Okinawa where many U.S. troops are stationed.

Chinese military doctrine calls for the nation's armed forces to gain martine superiority within and be able to project power beyond what it calls the "first island chain," which links Okinawa, Taiwan and the Philippines.

The U.S. is holding the drill to counter an increasingly assertive China as the country continues to rapidly build up its military and increase its naval activism in the region.

Beijing insists that its maritime activities are only for self-defense.