Manchester New Year's Eve stabbings 'a terrorist investigation'

The stabbings occurred around 20:50 GMT when a 25-year-old suspect attacked a man and woman in their 50s, according to the Greater Manchester Police.

The woman suffered injuries to her face and stomach, while the man sustained wounds to his stomach.

A British Transport Police officer, who responded to the scene, was also stabbed in the shoulder.

All three victims' injuries were described as "serious" but not life-threatening. The police officer was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

According to witnesses, police used pepper spray and a Taser to detain the attacker, who had been resisting arrest.

Six or seven police officers were seen on top of the suspect, before he was finally arrested.

According to the BBC, two knives were recovered at the scene and a residence is being searched in the Cheetham Hill area.

The attacker is currently being held on the suspicion of attempted murder.