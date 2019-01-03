OIC condemns inter-community violence in Mali

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, has strongly condemned the attack that resulted in the death of at least 37 people, following violent inter-communal clashes in Central Mali on Tuesday.
The Secretary-General expressed his deepest sympathy to the Government and people of Mali and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.
 
Dr. Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC’s full solidarity with the Malian authorities in their ongoing struggle against armed groups. He called upon Malian stakeholders and the international partners to intensify their support for the implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mali, notably the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration process, in order to achieve reconciliation between the different communities of Mali.