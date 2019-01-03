OIC condemns inter-community violence in Mali

The Secretary-General expressed his deepest sympathy to the Government and people of Mali and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Dr. Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC’s full solidarity with the Malian authorities in their ongoing struggle against armed groups. He called upon Malian stakeholders and the international partners to intensify their support for the implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mali, notably the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration process, in order to achieve reconciliation between the different communities of Mali.