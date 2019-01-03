Death toll in landslides, floods in Philippines climbs to 122

According to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, DPA, quoted civil defence and disaster risk reduction officials as saying that nearly 30 people were still reported missing in the affected areas in the eastern regions of Bicol and Eastern Visayas.

The tropical depression was the last and deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines in 2018. Previously, Typhoon Mangkhut was considered the deadliest, killing more than 80 people in September.

Nearly 25,000 people were displaced by the landslides and floods, the national disaster risk reduction office said.

"Each year the Philippines is hit by an average of 20 cyclones, causing floods, landslides and other accidents," added DPA.