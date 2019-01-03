Somalia orders top U.N. official to leave

  • Thursday 03, January 2019 in 12:07 AM
  • Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres – File photo
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Somalia has kicked out the country's top United Nations official in a decision likely to harm relations with foreign powers backing government attempts to restore stability after decades of turmoil.
The government accused Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, of interfering with internal affairs.
 
Haysom raised questions in a Dec. 30 letter about the involvement of U.N.-supported Somali security forces in the arrest of a former militant of the “al Shabaab” group who was blocked from running in a recent regional election.
 
Haysom "is not required and cannot work in this country", the foreign affairs ministry said. "He openly breached the appropriate conduct of the U.N. office in Somalia," said the statement late on Tuesday, which effectively makes the South African persona non grata.
 
The United Nations is looking into the matter, U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York on Wednesday.