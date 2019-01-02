Hope fades as death toll in Russian building collapse rises to 24

The site of the gas explosion in Magnitogorsk

Nearly 20 people remain missing, authorities said on Wednesday, with the hope of finding survivors dwindling as temperatures in Magnitogorsk fall to around minus 15 degrees Celsius.

A large gas blast caused the 10-storey Soviet-era block of flats to collapse early Monday. The cause of the explosion remains unclear.

Moscow declared a two-day period of mourning for the area starting on Wednesday. Flags are to be flown at half-mast.

President Vladimir Putin travelled to Magnitogorsk on New Year's Eve to meet relatives and survivors and observe the rescue operation, which drew together rescue workers, heavy salvage equipment and dog teams from large parts of Siberia and Moscow.