OIC Secretary-General condemns armed attack on Nigerian-Niger border

Dr. Al-Othaimeen denounced the armed attack carried out by armed bandits. He also expressed his deep sympathy and sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the Governments and peoples of Niger and Nigeria, wishing prompt recovery to the wounded.

The OIC Secretary-General reiterated the OIC’s full solidarity with the Nigerian and Niger authorities in their ongoing struggle against terrorism and armed groups on their common border. He called on the international partners to provide further support and strengthen partnership with the two countries to eliminate the threat that terrorist and armed groups continue to pose to regional peace and security.