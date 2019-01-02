Six killed, 16 injured in train accident on major Danish bridge

Police on the island of Funen confirmed the death toll, which was initially reported by Danish train operator DSB. The figures were preliminary, police said.

The accident occurred early Wednesday when an object hit a train on the Great Belt Bridge between the two islands and forced it to brake hard, police said.

According to the DSB, 131 passengers and three crew members had been on board. The railway company has so far declined to comment on the cause.

The Great Belt Bridge is one of the most important transport routes in Denmark. Many travellers from Germany also use the bridge when driving to the Danish capital or on to Sweden.