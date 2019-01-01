Nine injured as car ploughs into pedestrians in Tokyo

A Policeman stands guard at a site where a vehicle ploughed into crowds in Tokyo

One of the injured, a male university student in his teens, was in a critical condition, Kyodo News agency reported, citing police officials.

Kazuhiro Kusakabe, the driver, fled the scene, but police found him in a nearby park and arrested him about half an hour later on suspicion of attempted murder, Kyodo said.

The 21-year-old told the police he had committed an act of terrorism "in retaliation for an execution" and that he "would not make any excuse," according to Kyodo.

It was not immediately clear whether the man was referring to a specific execution or the nation's capital punishment system.

Along with the United States, Japan is one of the few major industrialized countries to administer capital punishment.

Two death row inmates convicted of murder were hanged on Thursday, and in July, all 13 Aum Shinrikyo cult members convicted over the deadly 1995 poison gas attack on the Tokyometro were put to death.

The incident took place Monday on Takeshita Street in the Harajuku district which is popular among young people and tourists.