At least 23 killed in ‘Taliban’ attack in northern Afghanistan

The dead include a high-ranking provincial official with an Afghan spy agency, a local police commander and an army company commander, provincial council member Mohammad Asif Sadiqi told dpa.

The attacks took place in Sayad district.

Sadiqi said at least 25 others were wounded in the attacks that began lasted for over seven hours with Taliban fighters overrunning the posts.

The militants first stormed two security posts in the district centre, Sadiqi added.

Following the attack, a reinforcement convoy that was sent to assist with repelling the ‘Taliban’ was also ambushed by the militants.

Another provincial council member, Mohammad Noor Rahmani, confirmed the incident but said three posts were overrun.

Taliban militants have ramped up their attacks on Afghan security forces and government facilities in recent months, leaving troops thinly stretched throughout the country.