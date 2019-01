Thai officials stand in front of a portrait of new King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn – Archived

The 66-year-old king ascended the throne in December 2016, two months after his father king Bhumibol Adulyadej died after seven decades on the throne. But the coronation has not yet been held.

His coronation will come two and a half months after Thailand’s general election on February 24, the first election since 2011, and will coincide with the anniversary of Bhumibol’s coronation on May 5, 1950.