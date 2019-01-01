Russia detains American suspected of espionage

The FSB domestic security service said the American was arrested on Friday "while carrying out an act of espionage".

A criminal case had been opened, the FSB said in a statement, under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code, which allows for prison sentences of up to 20 years.

The statement identified the American in Russian, using a name that appeared to translate as Paul Whelan.

In Washington, the State Department said it had been formally notified by Russia's foreign ministry and was seeking access to the detained American.