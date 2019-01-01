Romania takes over EU presidency as Brexit, European elections loom

Every six months, a different member state takes over the presidency of the EU, organising high-level meetings and brokering between EU capitals to reach consensus on touchy issues and push forward the bloc's agenda.

Bucharest's motto for the next six months is "Cohesion, a common European value." And yet the country is divided due to political wrangling between the Social Democrat-led government and President Klaus Iohannis, who is aligned with the opposition Liberals.

Iohannis is criticising the government for backtracking in the fight against corruption and has questioned its readiness to take on the EU presidency, concerns echoed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in recent days.

Key issues in the next six months will be Britain's planned departure from the EU on March 29, as well as the European Parliament elections taking place across the remaining 27 member states two months later.

There are concerns in Brussels that populist, eurosceptic parties could make significant gains in the polls, thus complicating the power structures in European and domestic politics.

One of the main issues requiring Budapest's brokering will be the traditionally tough negotiations on the EU's next long-term budget framework, amid pressure for member states to reach agreement next year.

Romania joined the EU in 2007, along with Bulgaria. Both countries are subject to special monitoring by Brussels due to shortfalls on corruption and the rule of law.