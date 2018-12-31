Death toll in landslides, floods in Philippines hits 61

Fifty of the victims were reported in the eastern region of Bicol, while 11 people died in the nearby region of Eastern Visayas, according to the national disaster risk reduction office.

Twelve people were also injured in various accidents in the two regions most affected by the rains even days before the tropical depression made landfall in Eastern Samar province on Saturday.

The tropical depression weakened into a low pressure area, but was continuing to bring heavy rains over the eastern provinces, enhanced by a cold front and the north-east monsoon, the weather bureau said.

More than 22,000 people were displaced by the bad weather, which also knocked out electricity in many of the affected areas, regional civil defence officials said.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing for the missing, while emergency teams were also clearing some roads and bridges made impassable by landslides and floods.

The bad weather would also affect Manila and other parts of the country, which could dampen usually rowdy New Year's Eve celebrations.

Each year the Philippines is hit by an average of 20 cyclones causing floods, landslides and other accidents.

One of the strongest in recent memory, Typhoon Haiyan, hit the country in November 2013, killing more than 6,300 people and displacing more than 4 million others.