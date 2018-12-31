Japan court extends detention of ex-Nissan boss Ghosn

  • Monday 31, December 2018 in 9:27 AM
  • Carlos Ghosn, former Nissan Motor chairman
Sharjah 24 – dpa: A Japanese court on Monday extended the pre-trial detention of former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn until at least January 11 due to the latest allegations of financial misconduct against him.
Ghosn, who had spearheaded a turnaround at the Japanese carmaker after its near-bankruptcy in 1999, was arrested on November 19 on suspicion of understating his compensation by 5 billion yen (44 million dollars) over five years from 2011.
 
Japanese prosecutors also arrested Ghosn’s aide Greg Kelly on the same day for allegedly collaborating with him.
 
Kelly was released on bail by the court on Tuesday. In a statement, the American had rejected the charges and demanded to be released, saying he was ill and required medical treatment.
 
But Ghosn was served a fresh arrest warrant on December 21 for allegedly transferring personal investment losses worth 1.85 billion yen to Nissan in 2008.
 