Japan court extends detention of ex-Nissan boss Ghosn

Ghosn, who had spearheaded a turnaround at the Japanese carmaker after its near-bankruptcy in 1999, was arrested on November 19 on suspicion of understating his compensation by 5 billion yen (44 million dollars) over five years from 2011.

Japanese prosecutors also arrested Ghosn’s aide Greg Kelly on the same day for allegedly collaborating with him.

Kelly was released on bail by the court on Tuesday. In a statement, the American had rejected the charges and demanded to be released, saying he was ill and required medical treatment.

But Ghosn was served a fresh arrest warrant on December 21 for allegedly transferring personal investment losses worth 1.85 billion yen to Nissan in 2008.