North Korean leader calls for more meetings with South Korea in 2019

South Korean President Moon Jae In's office said Sunday that the letter said Kim planned to meet the South Korean leader more frequently in 2019 in order to push forward their talks on "peace and prosperity."

The two leaders met three times this year, twice in the border town Panmunjom and once in the North's capital Pyongyang.

Both sides have also taken steps to ease the military presence on the peninsula, including the removal of guard posts at the border.

North Korea has also said it would move towards denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.