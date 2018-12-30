Landslide kills three in Vietnam

The landslide took place at around 1am (1800 GMT Saturday) in the village of Khanh Thanh Nam in Khanh Hoa province, destroying the victims’ house, according to the Vnexpress news site.

The dead, whose names were not released by authorities, were identified by the district chairman as a 52-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman and a 11-month-old girl, all from the same family.

Three other family members escaped.

The landslide followed days of heavy rain in the region. More rain is forecast for this week as the region gets hit by a tropical depression, increasing the risk of further landslides.