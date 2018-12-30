Russia, Turkey to coordinate on Syria after US pullout

  • Sunday 30, December 2018 in 10:57 AM
Sharjah 24 – AFP: Russia and Turkey on Saturday agreed to coordinate ground operations in Syria after the shock announcement of a US military withdrawal, Moscow's top diplomat said.
President Donald Trump's move has already hastened a shift in alliances with Syrian troops deployed Friday in support of Kurdish forces around a strategic northern city. 
 
The Syrian deployment pleased ally Russia but upset Turkey ahead of Saturday's talks in Moscow.
 
"An understanding was reached of how military representatives of Russia and Turkey will continue to coordinate their steps on the ground under new conditions with a view to finally rooting out terrorist threats in Syria," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.