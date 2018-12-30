Sixty years on, Miami's Cubans have brought Caribbean flair

Roughly 230 miles (367 kilometers) apart, Havana and Miami were already closely connected by trade and tourism at the turn of the 20th century.

But 1959 and the triumph of Fidel Castro's revolution saw an end to that -- and the Cuban diaspora was born.

The first Cuban exiles to leave the island in the 1960s are now around 80 years old.

They once dreamed of liberating their country -- but now live between frustration and nostalgia, having spent decades conspiring over dominoes on the porches of their pastel-colored homes.

"We were losing everything our family had worked for for years. We couldn't accept it," said 78-year-old Johnny Lopez de la Cruz, a member of the 2506 Brigade, a group of CIA-sponsored Cuban exiles who tried to invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs in 1961.

"Those of us who had left Cuba at that time wanted to return to bring democracy and freedom to the Cuban people again," said Lopez, now president of the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association.