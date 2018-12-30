Bangladesh votes for new parliament as opposition fears intimidation

PM Sheikh Hasina gestures after casting her vote during the general election

The election pits Hasina's Awami League and its allies against an opposition alliance that includes the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of jailed former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

Zia was disqualified from the race after a court convicted her of misappropriating funds meant for an orphanage and sentenced her to five years in jail. Her BNP is seeking a comeback on an anti-Hasina platform, accusing the premier of being anti-democratic and authoritarian.

The BNP has campaigned under the banner of the Jatiya Oikya Front political alliance, which is headed by former foreign minister Kamal Hossain.

The BNP and its allies boycotted the 2014 election out of fear the government would rig it. The vote was subsequently marred by violence that killed nearly 20 people.

Hossain accused the government of attempting to rig Sunday's vote.

"My first fear is force [or] violence will keep people away from voting; [my] second fear is the manipulation of the voting process itself," Hossain told reporters Saturday.

Authorities have deployed more than 700,000 troops and other security personnel to maintain order during the polls.

Voters will cast their ballots for all but one of 300 parliamentary seats, with 1,861 party-affiliated and independent candidates running for office, according to the election office.

The election for one district was rescheduled to January 27 after a candidate died of cardiac arrest. Fifty other seats reserved for women will be chosen by elected lawmakers.

More than 104 million people are eligible to vote in the election.

Authorities have suspended 3G and 4G mobile internet services to prevent rumours spreading during the election, according to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Authority.

Ruling party leaders said they felt confident of a victory over the BNP and its allies.

Election authorities are permitting more than 25,000 local election observers to monitor the polls. Only 50 foreign observers will be present at polling stations.

Results are expected Monday, according to election officials.

Casting her vote in Dhaka’s central City College polling station, Prime Minister Hasina was confident of victory.