Putin rejects Merkel's call to release Ukrainian seamen

"Everything that happens to them happens in accordance with Russia's legislation," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday, according to the state news agency TASS.

Tensions flared between Russia and Ukraine on November 25, when Russia's coastguard opened fire and captured Ukrainian naval vessels and two dozen crew members in the Kerch Strait, which links the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

The Ukrainian seamen, who were arrested and charged with illegal border crossing, could face up to six years in prison, according to TASS.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Putin by phone on Friday about the war in Syria and conflict in eastern Ukraine, with Merkel speaking in favour of Russia releasing the detained Ukrainian seamen.

Putin's snub of Merkel's request came after a New Year's ceasefire in the conflict area of eastern Ukraine collapsed early Saturday.